9 WWE Stars Who Would Have Been Bigger Stars with Better Mic Work

Credit: WWE.com

The best WWE Superstars have a combination of a great look, an interesting gimmick, an undeniable "it" factor, solid in-ring skills and the ability to entertain on a microphone.

There have been exceptions who didn't have all those tools, but it's rare someone is successful in WWE without every one of those—particularly the voice work.

One of the company's biggest stars ever, Hulk Hogan, is proof that selling tickets with promos can often mean more than anything someone can do inside the ring.

But when a Superstar is great between the ropes but struggles on the mic, WWE doesn't seem to have as much forgiveness. It appears there's a ceiling of upper-midcarder that is reserved for talented wrestlers who don't have the gift of gab.

As part of Promo Day here at Bleacher Report, let's look back on some WWE Superstars who would have been much more successful if they were just able to upgrade the one thing holding them back—their mic work.