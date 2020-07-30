Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Hopes Pass to Rudy Gobert Ends Relationship Questions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

With Thursday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans tied at 104 apiece and the final seconds ticking away, Donovan Mitchell drove the lane and flipped a pass to Rudy Gobert, who was fouled going up to the basket and made both free throws to help clinch Utah's 106-104 win.

After the game, Mitchell said he hoped that pass put an end to any questions about his relationship with Gobert.

"Hopefully that kind of stops y'all from talking about it," he said, per Ryan Miller of KSL.com.

