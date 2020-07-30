Cowboys Have '100 Percent Belief' in Dak Prescott, Stephen Jones Says

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to sign Dak Prescott to a multiyear deal before the deadline for franchise-tagged players, but the team still believes he has a bright future with the organization.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones explained his father Jerry, the team's owner, and his view of the quarterback Thursday on the team's official site:

"He's got such a great outlook on the Dallas Cowboys, our football team, and he's ready to go out and win a Super Bowl, which would only create more value for him, more value for the Cowboys.

"So we're fired up about it and still have nothing but 100 percent belief in Dak and his future with the Cowboys, and that we can ultimately get a deal done. He's special. As Jerry and I have said, we are 110 percent behind him, and ultimately feel like we'll get this done."

Prescott will play 2020 on the one-year tender worth $31.4 million before becoming a free agent again in 2021.

Jones acknowledged Prescott wanted a shorter deal, while the Cowboys were looking for a longer deal that was "more cap-friendly."

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Dallas was continually seeking a five-year deal, while the 27-year-old's side held out for a four-year contract.

The Cowboys seemingly raised the offer shortly before the July 15 deadline, with Jane Slater of NFL Network reporting the offer was up to $33-35 million per year with $110 million in guaranteed money. However, the length of the extension was seemingly the biggest sticking point.

Prescott was quickly able to move past the failed negotiation.

"I'm a Cowboy and couldn't be happier," he told Jori Epstein of USA Today after the deadline passed. "I look forward to working alongside Coach [Mike] McCarthy, the staff and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl."

The two sides will seemingly be able to move past a rough offseason and put their focus on the 2020 season. The challenge will be finding a way to come to an agreement on Prescott's next contract.