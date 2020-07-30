Ja Morant Calls NBA Restart Format Unfair to Grizzlies: 'More Fuel to the Fire'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies head into the NBA's restart as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, with a 3.5-game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

And rookie phenom Ja Morant doesn't believe it's fair that even if the team maintains that cushion after eight more regular-season games, it'll be forced to participate in a play-in game, as he said on ESPN's The Jump on Thursday. 

"But, you know, we can't control that," he added. "Only thing we can control is how, you know, we go out and attack each of these games before that decision is made."

                            

