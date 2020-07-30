Report: NBA, NBPA Agree to Career-Ending Injury Insurance Increase

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is offering more protections for players heading into the restarted season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA and NBPA raised the insurance coverage to provide a $2.5 million benefit for players who suffer career-ending injuries. This also includes those who suffer from complications due to COVID-19.

The previous payout was just $312,000.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA IS BACK TONIGHT 🙌

    We rank all the bubble teams before the NBA restarts tonight on TNT ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA IS BACK TONIGHT 🙌

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    The season restarts Thursday on TNT. Here's exclusive merch to get ready 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exclusive Merch for NBA Return

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Final NBA Playoff Seeding Predictions 🔮

    @AndrewDBailey predicts where the 16 restart teams will stand when the playoffs tip off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final NBA Playoff Seeding Predictions 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Restart Team's Best Giannis Pitch

    The best tampering strategy to woo Antetokounmpo 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Restart Team's Best Giannis Pitch

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report