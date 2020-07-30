Report: NBA, NBPA Agree to Career-Ending Injury Insurance Increase

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA is offering more protections for players heading into the restarted season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA and NBPA raised the insurance coverage to provide a $2.5 million benefit for players who suffer career-ending injuries. This also includes those who suffer from complications due to COVID-19.

The previous payout was just $312,000.

