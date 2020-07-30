Power 5 CFB Coach Says 'Everyone Is Scared' of Player Opt-Outs in 2020 Season

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
As college football seemingly prepares to move forward despite the United States' lack of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches have become increasingly wary of players opting out of the 2020 season. 

"I think everyone is scared of the opt-out right now," a Power Five head coach told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. "The fact that we can present no clear answers to anyone. If you have no certainty, how many games [we are playing] and when there's practice. At least opting out provides clarity for them."

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a potential first-round pick, announced he would not play during the 2020 season over health concerns.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

