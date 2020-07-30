Power 5 CFB Coach Says 'Everyone Is Scared' of Player Opt-Outs in 2020 Season

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As college football seemingly prepares to move forward despite the United States' lack of containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, coaches have become increasingly wary of players opting out of the 2020 season.

"I think everyone is scared of the opt-out right now," a Power Five head coach told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. "The fact that we can present no clear answers to anyone. If you have no certainty, how many games [we are playing] and when there's practice. At least opting out provides clarity for them."

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a potential first-round pick, announced he would not play during the 2020 season over health concerns.

