Isaiah Thomas Says Joining Knicks 'Would Be Dope' After Tom Thibodeau's Hire

Free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas would apparently jump at the chance to join the New York Knicks this offseason.

The Knicks announced Thursday they hired Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach. Thomas posited he might be a fit in Thibodeau's backcourt.

Thomas made 40 appearances for the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game. He shot 40.8 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

While a positive offensive presence for Washington, he played a role in the Wizards posting a league-worst 115.0 defensive rating, per NBA.com. Thomas' minus-4.22 defensive real plus-minus was the second-lowest among point guards on ESPN.com, besting only Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (minus-5.95).

Even during his peak with the Boston Celtics, Thomas' height (5'9") left him exposed on defense. He was such a dynamic scorer that that didn't matter too much. His persistent hip issues have since robbed him of the explosion that made him so difficult to guard.

Perhaps the Knicks would be willing to take a flier on Thomas. Elfrid Payton is an unrestricted free agent, while Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith are eligible for restricted free agency.

New York has the sixth-best lottery odds in a guard-heavy draft, though.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Knicks to select Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija. Wasserman acknowledged a trio of point guards (LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes) could be options if they're on the board when New York is on the clock.