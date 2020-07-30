Knicks Rumors: Mike Woodson to Join Organization After Tom Thibodeau Hire

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Mike Woodson is rejoining the New York Knicks organization in some capacity, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Woodson spent parts of three seasons as head coach of the Knicks from 2011 to 2014, accumulating a 109-79 record. He has more recently been an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The news comes after the Knicks officially announced Tom Thibodeau will be their next head coach Thursday.

While Thibodeau was always considered the favorite to land the job, the Knicks had an expansive search that included at least 11 candidates. Woodson reportedly interview at least twice for the head coaching position and felt he deserved the opportunity.

"I did my job when I was here. We won games. The fanbase was engaged," he said in June, per Ian Begley of SNY. "I walked out of the Garden many nights thinking that the fans were proud and excited about what we were doing. Am I capable of coming back to New York and helping them build a winning team again? I feel confident in that, I absolutely do."

The 62-year-old, the team's first-round draft pick in 1980, led New York to the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, including a 54-28 record in 2012-13. That squad reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals, becoming the only Knicks team to win a playoff series since 2000.

The franchise also hasn't reached the playoffs since firing Woodson in 2014, with five different coaches (including interim) posting losing records in the last six years.

Although he won't lead the team this time around, Woodson will do what he can within the organization to help New York return to contention.