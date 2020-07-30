2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Continue Perfect Season

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Raptors Uprising GC's quest for an undefeated season nearly fell apart Wednesday against a Kings Guard Gaming club that's become a legitimate threat to play spoiler in the postseason.

Toronto (14-0) needed double-overtime in Game 2 to pull off the sweep and keep its perfect record intact.

The series served as the marquee event on Wednesday's slate of Week 11 action.

Ten teams took to the virtual court with two clubs, Lakers Gaming and T-Wolves Gaming, pulling off upsets.

Here's a look at where the NBA 2K League stands with two weeks left in the season.

NBA 2K League Results

Blazer5 Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC: 58-67, 84-67, 80-57

Knicks Gaming def. Pacers Gaming: 76-59, 71-67

Lakers Gaming def. Heat Check Gaming: 67-57, 65-78, 76-64

Raptors Uprising GC def. Kings Guard Gaming: 64-63. 92-89

T-Wolves Gaming def. Hornets Venom GT: 68-66, 58-60, 69-65

Highlights

The Raptors have been the best all-around team in the 2K League this season, but when it came down to a must-win moment, there was no question who was getting the ball.

Point guard Kenny Got Work went off in the clinching, double-overtime Game 2 against Sacramento (10-5), scoring 51 points on 22-of-27 shooting from the field—including 6-of-6 from behind the arc—to go with eight assists and four steals.

In a season that's seen the Raptors set a league record for scoring, Kenny Got Work's performance will rank up there among Toronto's biggest accomplishments this season. Only two other starters for the Raptors reached double figures in Game 2 with small forward ReeceMode notching 10 points while center Sick One posted 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Both of Toronto's wins were decided by one possession. Game 1 saw Kenny score 32 points and Sick One secure another double-double with 12 points and 14 boards.

Sacramento's point guard Bash (24 points in Game 1, 42 points in Game 2) tried to keep pace with the first-place club but couldn't get enough shots to fall. He went 28-of-45 from the floor and only made six three-pointers total.

Heat Check (4-10) and Hornets Venom (7-6) each missed out on big opportunities to move up in the standings, and it may wind up costing them in the playoff race.

With a three-game loss to the T-Wolves (7-6), Charlotte is now tied with Minnesota and Milwaukee in ninth place in wins with the Bucks holding a slight edge via tiebreakers. Together, the trio make up the three final guaranteed playoff spots with the 10th and final seed up for grabs via The Ticket tournament.

The Hornets could have created a tiny bit of breathing room and moved into sixth place overall. The T-Wolves shut that down, winning Game 1 behind a 22-point, 22-rebound performance from center FEAST while the backcourt of BearDaBeast and Big Saint combined for 32 points.

Charlotte barely bounced back in Game 2, stealing a two-point win despite a 41-point outburst from Bear while Snubby and Zae were the only two players to reach double-digit scoring for the Hornets with a total of 44 points.

Minnesota was finally able to put together a complete team performance in the decisive Game 3 as four starters reached double figures in scoring. FEAST led the way again with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Things are looking a bit direr for Heat Check, who fell in three games to a Lakers team currently in second-to-last place.

Los Angeles (3-11) picked up just its third win on the season, giving it one more than Celtics Crossover Gaming (2-11) to avoid having the worst record in the standings.

There may not be a better opportunity remaining for Miami to pick up a much-needed win remaining on the schedule. Heat Check are now three games out of ninth place with two weeks to play.

Lakers point guard Sav took over in Game 3 with 52 points and eight assists. He may have doomed Miami to an early exit this year in the process.