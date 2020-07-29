Hollywood Brown Slams Lamar Jackson's Madden Rating After NFL Network Ranking

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After Lamar Jackson was voted by his peers as the best player in the NFL, Madden apparently has some explaining to do, according to Baltimore Ravens teammate Marquise Brown:

The video game rated the Ravens star as the No. 3 quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, giving him a 94 rating. Mahomes was the best at the position with a 99 rating.

NFL players didn't seem to agree, voting Jackson as the No. 1 player in the league in the NFL Top 100 list:

Though a 94 is a respectable rating, it's still a big discrepancy following an incredible 2019 season from Jackson. The 23-year-old won the MVP award after leading the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns to go with 1,206 rushing yards, the most in history for a quarterback.

Brown, who certainly knows Madden well, wants more respect for his quarterback.