Marquise Brown Wins ESPN Madden NFL 20 Tourney for Donations amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) stands on the field during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens receiver Marquise Brown completed his championship run in the ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament with a finals win over Snoop Dogg.

The rapper used the San Francisco 49ers to build a 12-point halftime lead, but Brown's Ravens stormed back for a wild 60-42 win Sunday.

He was able to earn $25,000 in donations to Feeding America, helping providing relief to families in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Brown had dominated through the tournament by utilizing teammate Lamar Jackson as almost a cheat code, but the quarterback struggled with turnovers, and Snoop Dogg took advantage:

It led to a 28-16 lead at halftime for the 49ers.

However, Brown remained calm and continued to call plays for the 2019 NFL MVP, scoring touchdowns from almost anywhere on the field.

Jackson finished with over 300 rushing yards and five scores in the game.

Video Play Button

The willingness to go for two also helped create a quick comeback with 22 straight points to start the second half.

Brown then trusted himself when it mattered most, using his own avatar for a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and then scoring a dagger with a run out of the Wildcat.

It created what became a sizable win for the title.

The Madden Celebrity Tournament began last Sunday with 16 people, a group that included eight active NFL players plus musical artists, UFC stars and ESPN personalities.

Brown began the tournament with a blowout victory over YG before taking out Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. He put up 59 points in a semifinal win over Chris Weidman.

Snoop Dogg beat Travis Kelce in Round 1 before earning a close second-round win over Daniel Cormier. He moved past the combo of Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs in the other semifinal.

