MLB Reportedly Considering 7-Inning Games for Doubleheaders Amid Pandemic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

As Major League Baseball continues to play the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, one idea being discussed is shorter games for doubleheaders.

Per ESPN.com, the MLB Players Association is currently surveying members about the possibility of either playing seven innings for both games of a doubleheader or a full nine innings for the first game of a doubleheader and seven innings for the second game.

ESPN also noted that MLB is getting input from team owners and general managers, with the hope of reaching a decision by Saturday about whether to change the length of doubleheaders.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

