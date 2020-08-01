MLB Players with the Most to Prove Ahead of 2020-21 Free Agency

0 of 13

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

A contract year carries different levels of importance for different MLB players.

Mookie Betts was always going to get paid, regardless of how his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers went. He signed a 12-year, $365 million extension just before the 2020 season began.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer and New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman are among the other established stars set to hit the open market, and they will have no problem finding a new contract to their liking, regardless of how 2020 plays out.

Others, such as Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and Texas Rangers left-hander Mike Minor, are known commodities. Their stock is unlikely to shift greatly based on their 2020 performance.

However, there are some players with a lot riding on the shortened season if they hope to make the most of their impending foray into free agency.

Ahead we've highlighted 12 upcoming free agents with the most to prove in 2020.