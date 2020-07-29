Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Wear 'Peace' on Jersey at NBA Restart

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Zion Williamson will be bringing "peace" to the floor when the NBA returns Thursday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will wear "Peace" on the back of his uniform as part of the league's social justice initiative. The rookie is considered a game-time decision to play that night, according to head coach Alvin Gentry.

Players have the option of wearing a social justice slogan on the back of their uniforms in place of their names for the first four days of the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida. After the first four days, players can continue with the social justice slogans, but their names will be placed under their number.

The vast majority of players have chosen to represent a social justice cause on their uniforms during at least the initial allotted time.

Malika Andrews of ESPN reported players on the Pelicans and Utah Jazz are planning a collaborative protest ahead of their game at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the first of the NBA restart. Williamson has been quarantined since Tuesday after leaving the bubble for a family emergency.