Patriots' Patrick Chung Explains Decision to Opt Out of 2020 NFL Season

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass.
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung decided to opt out of playing the 2020 season out of an abundance of caution. 

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Chung said he chose to sit out this year based on a variety of factors involving his family. 

"I have a girlfriend that's pregnant, a baby girl coming soon, my son has a little asthma, my dad is 75 years old," he explained. "I just felt like this was the best decision for my family to keep everyone safe."

      

