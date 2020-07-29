2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club to Be Played Without Fans, USGA Says

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday the 2020 U.S. Open will be held without fans in attendance from Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

USGA CEO Mike Davis released a statement about the decision:

"Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved. We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens."

