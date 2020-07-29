Report: Mavericks Didn't Obtain Key Evidence in Sexual Assault Investigation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2010, file photo, the Dallas Mavericks logo is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace for women. Ussery was accused of making sexually suggestive remarks to several women. He spent 18 years with the team before going to the sports apparel company Under Armour in 2015. Ussery, who was investigated by the team over similar claims in 1998, denied the allegations in a statement to SI. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly failed to properly investigate a sexual assault allegation made against director of player personnel Tony Ronzone in 2019, according to an investigation by Sports Illustrated's Jessica Luther and John Wertheim

According to the report, a woman (who is called "Sarah" in the piece) said Ronzone forcibly pinned her to the bed, kissed her, placed her hand on his crotch and attempted to put his hand down her pants against her will in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Ronzone and the woman were in Las Vegas for the 2019 NBA Summer League. The woman said she went to Ronzone's hotel room because he promised her game tickets.

Luther and Wertheim spoke to multiple people who were willing to give the Mavericks sworn affidavits, corroborating the woman told them a similar story to the one she told the team. However, the Mavericks did not respond to emails offering the opportunity to review those statements.

A lawyer representing the Mavericks said the accuser "refused to provide those declarations to the Mavericks and to us unless certain conditions were agreed upon—conditions that went well beyond protecting the identity of the individuals who executed those affidavits or statements."

According to emails provided to Sports Illustrated, the woman's lawyers required the team to sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect the identities of the individuals in order to review the affidavits.

One person who signed a sworn statement is a "former Homeland Security federal agent who is now a security consultant for an NBA team in the Eastern Conference." The woman called him immediately after leaving Ronzone's room and told him what happened.

"I work with victims all the time," he told SI. "I have no reason not to believe her."

Ronzone declined to comment and forwarded questions to his attorney, who said the allegation was "meritless" and suggested the woman's husband should have picked up the tickets.

"Her claims are meritless, her allegations change every month, and we are unclear on how or why her husband, who was there with her, did not come by to get the tickets," attorney Mark Baute said.

The Mavericks were accused of having a toxic organizational culture in 2018, with several women accusing team officials of sexual harassment and misconduct. Owner Mark Cuban apologized for not recognizing the organization's problems at the time and promised a zero-tolerance policy for future transgressions.

The Mavericks say they found no evidence corroborating the woman's accusations against Ronzone. 

Related

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Davis says his plan is to play vs. Clippers, will be evaluated Wednesday night

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Returns to Practice After Missing Time with Eye Injury

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases of 344 Tested Since July 20th

    💪 Consecutive rounds of zero positive cases 🙌 Great news on eve of restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases of 344 Tested Since July 20th

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Final NBA Playoff Seeding Predictions 🔮

    @AndrewDBailey predicts where the 16 restart teams will stand when the playoffs tip off

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final NBA Playoff Seeding Predictions 🔮

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan Brand Reveals Partners for $100M Pledge to Fight Racism

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jordan Brand Reveals Partners for $100M Pledge to Fight Racism

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report