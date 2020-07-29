Bucs' Cameron Brate Reveals He's Recovered from COVID-19 in Instagram Post

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate announced Wednesday he's "fully recovered" after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brate provided the information on Instagram and filmed a public service announcement about the importance of donating antibody-rich plasma amid the coronavirus pandemic:

The 29-year-old Harvard product is among the Bucs players who've joined new quarterback Tom Brady for informal workouts during the offseason. He discussed the throwing sessions with SiriusXM NFL Radio in May:

Brate signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He was released from the team's practice squad early in the 2015 season and signed with the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. He rejoined the Buccaneers a week later, and he's since become a constant presence for the team's offense.

He recorded 36 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 season. He's tallied 27 scores in 82 career games.

The Bucs' offseason addition of Rob Gronkowski, Brady's longtime teammate with the New England Patriots, has given the team a highly talented and potentially overcrowded group of tight ends with O.J. Howard also in the mix for playing time and targets.

It could limit Brate's production during the 2020 campaign. Tampa is scheduled to kick off the season Sept. 13 with a road game against the New Orleans Saints.