Ranking CM Punk's 10 Greatest Matches in WWE 14 Years After Debut on ECW

Credit: WWE.com

After weeks of pop culture interest in Punk following his iconic Pipebomb Promo, the Straight Edge Superstar and No. 1 contender entered his hometown of Chicago with championship aspirations as he challenged John Cena for the WWE title in the main event of Money in the Bank.

Vowing to leave the company when his contract ran out at midnight, taking the title with him, Punk had the added pressure of the evil Mr. McMahon breathing down his neck, hellbent on preventing that sign of disrespect.

He never showed it, entering the Allstate Arena as confidently and loose as he ever did. He was ready to battle Cena, ready to prove his claim that he was the Best in the World true. In the biggest match of his career, he was absolutely determined to prove he belonged in that spot, against the top star in the industry.

In a high-intensity, high-drama match, Punk and Cena kept the passionate Chicago fans hanging on every move, counter-move, near-fall and false finish. That fans had been conditioned for so long that Cena would inevitably overcome the odds and win worked in the favor of this match, as every single time he hit any signature moves or finishers, the fans bought into the close call.

And every time Punk fought through and delivered something in response, they reacted with groans when Cena kicked out. Chicago's established disdain for the company's Superman didn't hurt the overall reaction of the match, making antihero Punk that much more popular.

Both men expressed frustration as the battle ensued, with neither of their finishing maneuvers putting the other determined individual away. When Cena took his focus off Punk and put it on to referee Scott Armstrong, it allowed the challenger to recover and drop the champ with a GTS that sent Cena to the floor.

Mr. McMahon and John Laurinaitis, two of the main targets of Punk's emotional tirade from June 27, made their presence felt. There was no way in hell they were going to let the loudmouthed rebel leave with the gold. The distraction they provided allowed Cena to apply the STF, but when McMahon called for the bell prematurely, replicating the Montreal Screwjob, Cena released and confronted the boss.

"Not that way," he said. The moral compass of WWE slid back into the ring and ate another GTS, this time succumbing to it as Punk won the match and the WWE Championship. A failed attempt at a cash-in by Alberto Del Rio gave way to Punk blowing McMahon and kiss and absconding with the title to close out the show.

It never ceases to amaze how genuinely invested in the match, the participants and the story they told the Chicago fans were. That the WWE Universe as a whole was. On the heels of one of its most creatively bankrupt streaks, the company managed to put all its eggs in the Punk basket, and the result was a red-hot program at the top of the card that, even if momentarily, spiked interest in the product once again.

Punk was as great here as he has ever been, Cena does not get nearly enough credit for the strength of his performance, despite a knee injury suffered early during an ugly crossbody, and the Chicago fans deserve their own congratulations on never once quieting down or robbing the match of the energy it deserved.

In the annals of WWE history, this one has rightfully taken its place among the greatest matches of all-time.