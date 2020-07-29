NBA's Adam Silver Says He Respects Peaceful Protest Ahead of Restart Opener

David Banks/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league plans to "respect peaceful protest" when games resume Thursday night, implying players will not be punished if they kneel during the national anthem.

"I respect peaceful protest. I'm not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night, and we'll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times," Silver said Wednesday on GMA.

The NBA has had a policy in place since 1981 that requires players stand during the national anthem. The league suspended Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in 1996 for his refusal to stand for the anthem.

