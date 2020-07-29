AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights for July 29

0 of 2

Credit: AEW

Two blockbuster tag team matches and a TNT Championship Match headlined the July 29 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.

The show continued to intensify the rivalry between world champion Jon Moxley and Brian Cage and presented Cody and tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page the latest challengers to their reign.

It also wrote the latest in the ongoing feud between "Le Champion" Chris Jericho and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy in a massive, multi-man tag team match.

What went down between Mox and The Machine?

Were the top dogs in AEW able to retain their titles in hotly contested match-ups?

Find out now with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.