AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights for July 29
Two blockbuster tag team matches and a TNT Championship Match headlined the July 29 episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite.
The show continued to intensify the rivalry between world champion Jon Moxley and Brian Cage and presented Cody and tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page the latest challengers to their reign.
It also wrote the latest in the ongoing feud between "Le Champion" Chris Jericho and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy in a massive, multi-man tag team match.
What went down between Mox and The Machine?
Were the top dogs in AEW able to retain their titles in hotly contested match-ups?
Find out now with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.
Match Card
- Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order
- TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Warhorse
- 10-Man Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager
- Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
Already announced for Wednesday's show are the following:
The match that jumps off the card is Cody's title defense against Warhorse.
The challenger has made a name for himself across social media, garnering a following that helped earn him this opportunity. How he performs against a world-class wrestler in Cody, who is on as hot a streak as he has ever been.
This could be the breakout performance that catapults Warhorse past social media icon and into national consciousness as a potential star of AEW's future.
Either way, it will likely be the continuation of Cody's transformation into an overconfident heel, signs of which we have seen in recent weeks.
10-Man Tag Team Match: Best Friends and Jurassic Express vs. Inner Circle
Orange Cassidy led the team of Best Friends, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy into battle against Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle in a blockbuster 10-Man Tag Team Match as Freshly Squeezed and The Demo God continued their rivalry at the top of this week's broadcast.
The babyface team took to the air, wiping Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara out at ringside early in the bout. The Spanish God attempted to break up a mid-match hug and paid for it, enduring an onslaught from the opposition until Jake Hager halted the opposition's momentum by laying out Trent.
The heels took over control of the bout, working over Trent.
Trent finally created some separation and made the hot tag to Luchasaurus, who exploded into the match and wiped Guevara out with a lariat that turned the cocky heel inside out. Hager joined the fray in time for a hoss fight with the masked big man and delivered a lariat that knocked Luchasaurus’ mask off.
The action broke down, with each competitor hitting their signature offense.
Late, Jericho tried to use the baseball bat but Cassidy prevented it and sent Le Champion into the stands. Guevara looked to put Luchasaurus away but Matt Hardy appeared and shoved him off the ropes and into the waiting hand of the masked big man, who scored the win for the babyfaces.
Result
Best Friends, Jurassic Express and Cassidy defeated The Inner Circle
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a ton of fun, with great energy throughout.
Trent takes one of the best ass-kickings in wrestling right now and if you don’t think that’s an art, ask Bret Hart, who was the king of it throughout his career.
Luchasaurus looked like a beast, Jericho and Cassidy continued their feud and Hardy reintroduced himself to the fray as he reignited his program with Guevara.
There were a ton of moving pieces in this one but everything hit its mark and a few stories were propelled forward, making this a rousing success and a great way to kick off the broadcast.