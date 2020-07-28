The 5 Tournament 2020: Men Beat Women in the Battle for Hoopquality

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A basketball battle of the sexes resulted in a win for the men Tuesday, as The 5 earned a 91-81 win over the Virago 5 in The 5 Tournament's Battle for Hoopquality.

The five-on-five, full-court game featured former WNBA and women's college stars taking on competitors from The 5 Tournament, which includes several notable NBA veterans.

Mario Chalmers, Nate Robinson and Dahntay Jones highlighted the men's team, which was coached by Mike Bibby. Cynthia Cooper-Dyke coached the women's team led by Tiffany Hayes and Imani McGee Stafford.

Hayes, a WNBA All-Star who opted out of the 2020 season, starred early on to keep the Virago 5 in the game:

2015 WNBA draft first-round pick Crystal Bradford picking up MVP honors for the women's side thanks to some tough play inside:

However, it wasn't enough to keep up with The 5, which built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Former Houston Rockets guard Jermaine Taylor earned the men's MVP award after an impressive scoring output, featuring some quickness with the ball in his hands:

Three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Robinson also played a big role, showing off his outside shooting with his off hand:

It was enough for the men's team to win the rare team battle of the sexes.

The 5 Tournament concludes Wednesday with a championship game between the Sacramento 5 and the Toronto 5.