MLS Announces No New Positive COVID-19 Tests for 3rd Consecutive Week

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Major League Soccer registered zero positive results for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing over Sunday and Monday at its Orlando, Florida, hotel, according to Mark J. Burns of the Sports Business Journal.



Per that report, 654 people were tested. The MLS has now registered zero positive tests in its past nine testing periods over the past three weeks.

