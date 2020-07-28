MLS Announces No New Positive COVID-19 Tests for 3rd Consecutive Week

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Major League Soccer registered zero positive results for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing over Sunday and Monday at its Orlando, Florida, hotel, according to Mark J. Burns of the Sports Business Journal. 

Per that report, 654 people were tested. The MLS has now registered zero positive tests in its past nine testing periods over the past three weeks. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Oct. 1 Targeted for Partial Crowds in Premier League

    Sports minister rules out fans at beginning of next season on Sept. 12

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Oct. 1 Targeted for Partial Crowds in Premier League

    Sean Ingle
    via the Guardian

    Thiago➡️Liverpool: Is It On?

    B/R calls on German and English experts to make sense of the summer’s most mysterious transfer saga

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Thiago➡️Liverpool: Is It On?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    9 Man City Complainants Named 👀

    CAS confirms Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester, Burnley, Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolves attempted to block appeal against UCL ban

    World Football logo
    World Football

    9 Man City Complainants Named 👀

    Eurosport UK
    via Eurosport UK

    Ilicic Likely Out vs. PSG

    Atalanta manager fears their injured top scorer won't recover in time for UCL quarter-final on August 12

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ilicic Likely Out vs. PSG

    Goal
    via Goal