49ers' John Lynch Hints That He's Close to Contract Extension to Remain with SF

The San Francisco 49ers signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a contract extension that will keep him in town through the 2025 season, and it appears general manager John Lynch will stick around as well.

Lynch hinted at the possibility in a Tuesday appearance on the Murph & Mac Show, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"[49ers owner Jed York], true to his word, we picked it back up," Lynch said Tuesday morning. "I can tell you, I think there’s some good news around the corner."

Per Maiocco, "Lynch's next contract is likely to match Shanahan's length of commitment."

Lynch was named the Pro Football Writers of America's NFL Executive of the Year last season after the 49ers improved from 4-12 to 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance.

The third-year GM's resume includes finding All-Pro tight end George Kittle in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft, landing starting linebacker Fred Warner (242 tackles in two years) in the third round of the 2018 draft and selecting No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel in the second round in 2019.

He's also made a few crucial free-agent signings to shore up the roster, a list that includes three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and four-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Lynch also traded for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in his first full season with the team. Jimmy G went 5-0 as the 49ers' starter in 2017 following the midseason trade but missed all but two games in 2018 with a torn ACL.

The 28-year-old then completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 8.4 passing yards per attempt, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2019. San Francisco's offense finished second in points per game.

Lynch also drafted NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, who amassed nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits in his first year, helping San Francisco form one of the toughest defensive fronts in the league.

The 2019 season ended in disappointment after the 49ers lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but Lynch appears to have set the team up for long-term success thanks to a young core that includes Kittle, Warner, Garoppolo, Bosa and others.

San Francisco is third on the Caesar's Palace odds ledger to win Super Bowl LV, behind the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, who finished with the league's best regular-season record at 14-2.