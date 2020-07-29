NBA Mock Draft 2020: Analyzing Latest Predictions for Obi Toppin, Top Prospects

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Obi Toppin is a unique prospect in comparison to the rest of the 2020 NBA draft class.

Firstly, the forward is a few years older than most of the other projected top lottery picks, including Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball.

Secondly, Toppin is also coming off a successful campaign for one of the most successful men's college basketball teams. Edwards and others achieved individual success, but they struggled to make an impact on the team's record.

The odds are high for Edwards, Wiseman and Ball to land in the top three in some order, but Toppin could spoil that if a team decides to bring in a more experienced prospect.

2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. Charlotte Hornets: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

14. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Tyrell Terry, SG, Stanford

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington



23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

28. Toronto Raptors: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Toppin was the prospect who benefited the most from the college basketball season.

Edwards and Georgia struggled for consistency, and Wiseman lasted three games before he was handed a suspension at Memphis and subsequently left to prepare for the draft.

Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks during Dayton's undefeated run through the Atlantic 10.

Had the NCAA men's basketball tournament gone on as scheduled, Toppin may have further boosted his stock if the Flyers went on a long run.

Even though he has plenty to offer offensively, Toppin has questions lingering about his defense, as Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted.

"There is general agreement among scouts and evaluators that Obi Toppin will be a productive NBA pro," Wasserman said. "The debate focuses on how much his defensive limitations will neutralize his scoring when assessing his value."

The defensive concerns have led to some low projections for Toppin. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has him landing at No. 8, while CBS Sports' Kyle Boone placed the forward at No. 9, which he called Toppin's floor.

If a team like Atlanta or Detroit thinks it can improve Toppin's defensive skills, it would be worth it to take him in the top five because of his scoring acumen.

In Atlanta, Toppin could provide additional scoring support around Trae Young. If he falls to the Pistons, he would get playing time behind Blake Griffin and Christian Wood, or Detroit could slide him to the wing in a physical scoring lineup.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

It is hard to think Edwards will drop out of the top two or three, no matter which team lands there in the lottery.

Wasserman ranks the Georgia freshman as his No. 4 prospect, Vecenie projects the shooting guard to be the No. 1 pick and Boone placed him at No. 2 in his latest mock draft.

"Edwards remains what I would call the closest thing to a consensus guy in this draft for NBA evaluators," Vecenie wrote. "I haven’t talked to a team that doesn’t see him as a top-five prospect, and most consider him a top-three prospect."

Although Edwards did not bolster Georgia's status in the SEC, he produced plenty of standout individual performances in his lone college season.

Edwards had 13 games with 20 or more points, and he scored at least 14 points in his final six regular-season contests. He averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Golden State would be the ideal landing spot for Edwards to refine his shooting abilities behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

Cleveland and Minnesota could be solid fits for the Georgia product as well. In either situation, he could benefit off the ball from the point guard play of Collin Sexton and D'Angelo Russell.

Edwards would also fit well in Atlanta or Detroit, who would likely look away from Ball or Wiseman, respectively, if they leap into the top three based on their current depth charts at point guard and center.

