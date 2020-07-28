Bucs' Bruce Arians Says He'll Coach On Field This Season in Face Shield, Mask

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is determined to coach on the field this season and not from an elevated box during the COVID-19 pandemic, though he does plan to wear both a mask and face shield. 

"There's no chance of me coaching from a box," he told Jenna Laine of ESPN. "Once we get a shield that I like, I'll have my mask and shield on and I won't be able to spit on 'em anyway."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

