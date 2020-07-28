Jets' Adam Gase on Jamal Adams Trade: 'We Want Guys That Want to Be Here'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jamal Adams didn't want to be a Jet anymore, so Adam Gase didn't want him there either.

"We want guys that want to be here and he didn't want to be here anymore," Gase told reporters Tuesday.

The Jets traded Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 third-round selection and safety Bradley McDougald on Saturday. Gase said no players contacted him after the trade to express their feelings.

The trade came a day after Adams ripped Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams said of Gase. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing sh--ty and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams also claimed Douglas lied to him and told him the team would give him a long-term contract extension this offseason. Douglas has since denied making any promises regarding Adams' contract.

Heading into his second season with the Jets, Gase has a history of struggling with communication with his players. Gase clashed with several players during his time with the Miami Dolphins, most notably wideout Jarvis Landry. One of the first major storylines in New York after Gase took the Jets job was a power struggle with general manager Mike Maccagnan, who subsequently resigned.

While Gase is known around the league as a talented quarterback developer, he's going to need to win soon in New York to avoid the hot seat given the number of waves he's created.