WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

Credit: WWE

The first match of the night didn't even get through the first entrance before everything broke down into mayhem. As Shirai made her way out, Kai attacked her from behind. This brought out Nox and LeRae to join in on the fight.

The referee quickly called for the bell and the match got underway. Nox and LeRae had the first exchange. The Poison Pixie was more aggressive than usual as she beat down her opponent.

They tagged their partners at the same time. The Captain of Team Kick went right after the NXT women's champion. She and LeRae kept her cornered with quick tags and double team moves.

We returned from a break to see the babyfaces finally starting to build some momentum. The champ hit Kai with several precise kicks before dropping her on her head with a German suplex.

Nox was able to hit The Shiniest Wizard on LeRae before Shirai finished her off with a beautiful moonsault for the win.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Starting a show with physicality with always be welcome. Having Kai attack Shirai during her entrance set the tone for the rest of this match.

The wrestlers in the crowd were louder than usual as they cheered for the action in the ring. It was reminiscent of the kind of noise usually reserved for Hockey due to the plexiglass barriers.

All four Superstars looked great in this match. They were energetic and on point with every move they hit. This bout would have been right at home at a TakeOver event.