WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29July 29, 2020
After Keith Lee relinquished the NXT North American Championship last week, William Regal announced a Ladder match at TakeOver 30 to determine the new champion.
Bronson Reed has already earned a spot in the bout and a triple threat match between Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis determined who will join him.
Karrion Kross has set his sights on Lee and the NXT Championship. Dominik Dijakovic became an unfortunate victim of their feud last week when Kross took him out with a vicious attack.
After joining The Robert Stone Brand, Mercedes Martinez set her sights on the woman who ran over Stone's leg in her tank, Shotzi Blackheart.
Let's take a look at what went down on this week's episode of NXT.
Tegan Nox and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae
The first match of the night didn't even get through the first entrance before everything broke down into mayhem. As Shirai made her way out, Kai attacked her from behind. This brought out Nox and LeRae to join in on the fight.
The referee quickly called for the bell and the match got underway. Nox and LeRae had the first exchange. The Poison Pixie was more aggressive than usual as she beat down her opponent.
They tagged their partners at the same time. The Captain of Team Kick went right after the NXT women's champion. She and LeRae kept her cornered with quick tags and double team moves.
We returned from a break to see the babyfaces finally starting to build some momentum. The champ hit Kai with several precise kicks before dropping her on her head with a German suplex.
Nox was able to hit The Shiniest Wizard on LeRae before Shirai finished her off with a beautiful moonsault for the win.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Starting a show with physicality with always be welcome. Having Kai attack Shirai during her entrance set the tone for the rest of this match.
The wrestlers in the crowd were louder than usual as they cheered for the action in the ring. It was reminiscent of the kind of noise usually reserved for Hockey due to the plexiglass barriers.
All four Superstars looked great in this match. They were energetic and on point with every move they hit. This bout would have been right at home at a TakeOver event.
Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong
Gargano and Strong, who are both heels, began this match with a surprisingly clean exchange of holds, counters and takedowns.
The Master of the Backbreaker got the upper hand and kept Johnny Wrestling grounded for a little while before they started trading near falls. They came to a stalemate and shoved each other a few times before they went back to countering each other on the mat.
We returned right as Strong hit a backbreaker to escape an abdominal stretch. This led to the first strikes of the match as he chopped Gargano several times.
After suffering several backbreakers, Gargano was able to pick up the win with The One Final Beat DDT.
Grade: A-
Analysis
The first half of this match was a technical clinic. Both men are great on the mat and this bout gave them a chance to show off their grappling skills.
Once things got more physical after the commercial break, they slowly built up the pace to amp up the excitement at a reasonable rate.
It seemed unlikely that WWE could follow up the tag team match that opened the show with something just as good but this performance was right there with it.
For two guys who are registered villains, this match had almost no cheating from either competitor, which worked in its favor in the end.