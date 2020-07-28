5-Star Center Prospect Enoch Boakye Commits to Michigan State over Arizona, More

247Sports

While things can change over the next two years, Tom Izzo is on the verge of landing the greatest recruiting class in Michigan State history.

5-star center Enoch Boakye announced his intention to play for Izzo on Tuesday, joining consensus top prospect Emoni Bates to give the Spartans an early start at having the top class of 2022.

Boakye, who is 247Sports' No. 18 overall prospect, chose Michigan State over offers from Arizona, Oklahoma State and several other high-profile programs. The Canadian center is the country's top prospect in 2022 and the third-ranked player at the position.



