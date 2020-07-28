Dana White Says He's Open to Khabib Facing Georges St-Pierre in Final UFC Fight

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Khabib Nurmagomedov poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas. Nevada fight regulators postponed until next month hearings on suspensions against UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a brawl after their October match in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said Monday that he would be open to allowing Khabib Nurmagomedov choose his final opponent, and didn't rule out UFC legend Georges St-Pierre as a possibility:

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, White offered support for a couple of potential fights, including a rematch between Khabib and Conor McGregor:

"At the end of the day, the Conor McGregor [rematch], I know Conor has wanted that fight since the last one [in October 2018]. That's a fight to make, but I don't know. We'll see how this plays out. Sure, [I would be open to St-Pierre] if it's his last fight. This guy's been great to the company, great to the sport. I like Khabib a lot. I would do anything Khabib wanted to do."

The 31-year-old Khabib is the reigning UFC Lightweight champion and owns a perfect 28-0 record. Per Okamoto, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz told UFC Arabia that the undefeated champion intends to retire with a record of 30-0.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

