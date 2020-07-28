Randy Orton's Title Chase Begins, Sasha Banks Stuns Asuka, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

If you expected sagging ratings and audience apathy to get management to pivot away from the planned SummerSlam main event of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, you probably haven't been watching Raw for the last six months.

Monday night, The Viper announced his desire for a title match against the Scot, then dropped him with an RKO at the end of the night to make the encounter official.

There is nothing inherently wrong with the feud or the championship match. Orton has been as good as he has ever been over the last eight months, returning to his Legend Killer ways en route to a showdown with the most dominant force on the red brand in McIntyre. And The Viper is of such star power that a match with him will only help to further establish the Scot's main event credibility.

The predictability of it all, at a time when fans are already dismayed by the total lack of spark in the WWE creative process, is a problem.

Raw is sinking to new viewership lows on a seemingly weekly basis. Shaking things up, providing something fresh and exciting rather than staying the course would help make the flagship show of WWE feel like destination programming for fans again.

As it stands, Orton vs. McIntyre will probably be a badass, hard-hitting and story-driven match, but it will not provide the bolt of excitement and electricity Raw so desperately needs this summer.