Kairi Sane Reflects on WWE Career in Farewell Message on Twitter

Kairi Sane Reflects on WWE Career in Farewell Message on TwitterJuly 28, 2020
Kairi Sane appeared to signal the end of her run with WWE with a heartfelt message about her time in the company.
KAIRI SANE @KairiSaneWWE
My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀
KAIRI SANE @KairiSaneWWE
I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ https://t.co/BaH2UBi9wn
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported June 21 that Sane would soon be completing her final Raw taping. He said that WWE would be writing her off television with an injury angle, speculating that Shayna Baszler would attack her Monday night.
Bayley was ultimately the one to send Sane packing as she jumped The Pirate Princess backstage during Asuka's match with Sasha Banks. In the storyline, Asuka had to either save her friend or effectively surrender the Raw Women's Championship, and she chose the former.
Sane got lost in the shuffle a bit following her move to the main roster, something that has happened to countless NXT stars.
Fans will still fondly remember her NXT women's title run and Mae Young Classic victory, as well as her epic rivalry with Baszler.
