Kairi Sane Reflects on WWE Career in Farewell Message on Twitter

Credit: WWE.com

Kairi Sane appeared to signal the end of her run with WWE with a heartfelt message about her time in the company.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported June 21 that Sane would soon be completing her final Raw taping. He said that WWE would be writing her off television with an injury angle, speculating that Shayna Baszler would attack her Monday night.

Bayley was ultimately the one to send Sane packing as she jumped The Pirate Princess backstage during Asuka's match with Sasha Banks. In the storyline, Asuka had to either save her friend or effectively surrender the Raw Women's Championship, and she chose the former.

Sane got lost in the shuffle a bit following her move to the main roster, something that has happened to countless NXT stars.

Fans will still fondly remember her NXT women's title run and Mae Young Classic victory, as well as her epic rivalry with Baszler.