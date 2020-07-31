2020's Top 10 International NBA Draft Prospects

0 of 10

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Some of the top names for the 2020 NBA draft come from outside the United States.

This should be a bigger year than 2019 for international prospects. We have five projected to go within the first round in our latest mock draft, and that's not counting LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, each an American who chose to play abroad.

Two of the following players could go in October's top 10, but our third- and fourth-ranked prospects possess enough upside to wind up offering lottery-type value, as well.

Though international prospects from the NCAA are eligible for the draft, we only considered those coming from pro leagues overseas.