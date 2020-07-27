Jets GM Joe Douglas 'Especially' Believes in Adam Gase Despite Adams Criticism

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, ripped Jets head coach Adam Gase prior to the trade, but general manager Joe Douglas believes Gase is the right person for the job.

"I especially believe in Coach Gase," Douglas said, even though the Jets went 7-9 in the coach's first season at the helm, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "I believe he's the right coach to lead this team. I feel really good about where we are with him and his leadership."

