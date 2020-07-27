Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe, Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia a 'Folklore' Cardigan

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

To celebrate the release of her newest album, Folklore, Taylor Swift sent a cardigan to Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa.

The cardigan matches the one Swift wore in the music video of the same name.

According to Page Six's Hannah Southwick, Swift gifted a sweater to a number of friends, along with a personal message: "I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy in these extremely un-cozy times. Sending you a socially distant hug and all my love, Taylor."

Gwen Aviles of NBC News noted Swift is close with the Bryant family, who attended a 2015 show at Staples Center in Los Angeles and a 2018 performance in Pasadena, California. During the 2015 concert, Kobe walked on stage to show Swift a banner celebrating her record 16 sold-out shows at Staples Center.