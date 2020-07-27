Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe, Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia a 'Folklore' Cardigan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

FILE - This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of
Charles Sykes/Associated Press

To celebrate the release of her newest album, Folklore, Taylor Swift sent a cardigan to Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa. 

The cardigan matches the one Swift wore in the music video of the same name.

According to Page Six's Hannah Southwick, Swift gifted a sweater to a number of friends, along with a personal message: "I hope this cardigan will keep you warm and cozy in these extremely un-cozy times. Sending you a socially distant hug and all my love, Taylor."

Gwen Aviles of NBC News noted Swift is close with the Bryant family, who attended a 2015 show at Staples Center in Los Angeles and a 2018 performance in Pasadena, California. During the 2015 concert, Kobe walked on stage to show Swift a banner celebrating her record 16 sold-out shows at Staples Center.

Related

    LouWill Calls Out Perkins

    Clippers guard responds on Twitter after Kendrick Perkins criticizes him for visiting a gentleman's club

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LouWill Calls Out Perkins

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Irving is supplementing income for WNBA players who choose to opt out of season (AP)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Spurs ✍️

    The Spurs dynasty is changing, but Pop is making sure their culture is staying the same ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Spurs ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Adam Silver thinks the NBA restart is ‘going very well’: ‘Cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track’ (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report