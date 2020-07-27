Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Post Workout Videos with The Rock

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, P.K. Subban, left, of the New Jersey Devils, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vonn popped the question to hockey star Subban. “Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

When considering possible workout consultants, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a pretty good candidate.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban recently stopped by one of The Rock's home gyms, which he dubbed an "Iron Paradise," for a training session in Virginia.

It's unclear whether The Rock offered any wrestling pointers. Hitting an opposing player with The Rock Bottom would definitely earn Subban a trip to the penalty box.

Vonn, who is engaged to Subban, retired in February 2019 as the winningest female race skier in history. Subban is getting to enjoy the offseason because the Devils didn't receive an invitation to take part in the NHL's restart and modified postseason tournament. New Jersey finished with 68 points, three fewer than what proved to be the cutoff.          

Related

    Around the WWE Universe

    👀 Adam Cole apologizes for outburst 🎂 Vince wishes Triple H happy birthday 🗣️ AJ Styles books WrestleMania 37

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Shows Predictions 🔮

    We make our picks for this week's Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW Dynamite 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Shows Predictions 🔮

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolph Ziggler Talks Quest for WWE Gold

    The Showoff tells B/R how he rebranded himself, his matchup with Drew McIntyre and more 🗣️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dolph Ziggler Talks Quest for WWE Gold

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Jericho Says WWE Return Is 'Not Going to Happen'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Chris Jericho Says WWE Return Is 'Not Going to Happen'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report