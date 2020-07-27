Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Post Workout Videos with The Rock

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

When considering possible workout consultants, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a pretty good candidate.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban recently stopped by one of The Rock's home gyms, which he dubbed an "Iron Paradise," for a training session in Virginia.

It's unclear whether The Rock offered any wrestling pointers. Hitting an opposing player with The Rock Bottom would definitely earn Subban a trip to the penalty box.

Vonn, who is engaged to Subban, retired in February 2019 as the winningest female race skier in history. Subban is getting to enjoy the offseason because the Devils didn't receive an invitation to take part in the NHL's restart and modified postseason tournament. New Jersey finished with 68 points, three fewer than what proved to be the cutoff.