The Good, Bad and Weird of MLB's Start to Historic 60-Game Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Baseball's decision to eschew a self-contained model similar to the NBA's "bubble" carried risks.

Some of those risks have already become reality.

As of Monday, 14 members of the Miami Marlins team and staff had tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported four more Marlins players tested positive.

That forced Miami to postpone games against the Baltimore Orioles. It also postponed games between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, since the Phillies recently played Miami (so far, no Phillies players or staff have tested positive).

In a statement, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter called the move, "the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation."

On Tuesday, all Marlins games through Sunday were postponed, and the schedule was reshuffled so the Yankees would play the Orioles.

Is canceling the 2020 season the next logical step? Commissioner Rob Manfred downplayed that possibility.

"I don't put this in the nightmare category. We don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing, but I don't see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That's why we have the expanded rosters. That's why we have the expanded pools of additional players. We think we can keep people safe and continue to play."

That might be wishful thinking. We'll have to wait and see. But if this Marlins incident is less an outlier and more the norm, MLB is on tenuous ground to say the least.