Burning Questions to Address After MLB Expands 2020 Playoffs to 16 Teams

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

MLB is plunging into a shortened season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Players and coaches are wearing face masks. Commentators are calling games from afar. Canned crowd noises are playing as unblinking cardboard-cutout fans look on in empty, echoey stadiums.

Apparently, things weren't weird enough. Shortly before the first pitch was thrown on Opening Day, the league announced it was expanding the postseason from 10 teams to 16.

Excuse us while we grab a glass of water for the obligatory spit take.

Seriously, though, this is a big deal. And it raises a number of burning questions. Here are seven of them and our best attempts at answers.

First, though, a quick primer on the new format.