Adam Cole Apologizes; Vince Wishes Triple H Happy Birthday; Styles Eyes McIntyre

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Adam Cole Apologizes for Pat McAfee Outburst

Adam Cole issued an apology Monday for his expletive-ridden rant at Pat McAfee on his podcast last week:

Cole took exception to several McAfee comments, including saying he does not compare to Shawn Michaels and that he was somewhat "small." Most who watched the show thought it was a work. McAfee works for WWE in addition to his podcasting duties and is a former NFL player, so it wouldn't have been a surprise if this were part of a storyline.

However, Cole's apology seemingly puts that to bed.

Vince McMahon Wishes Triple H Happy Birthday

Monday is Triple H's 51st birthday. WWE chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter with a nice message to honor his son-in-law:

Styles Wants McIntyre At WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles still isn't quite done with the Undertaker—even if The Deadman says he's retired. Styles told BT Sport he hopes Undertaker wants to continue their rivalry at SummerSlam in search of his first Intercontinental championship.

When he's done with that, though, Styles says he's setting his sights on winning the Royal Rumble and challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE title.

"Drew McIntyre would definitely be fun. It would definitely be fun to get in the ring with someone like that, with someone who understands who they are and understands what AJ Styles has got to do to beat someone like Drew McIntyre," Styles said, per Wrestling Inc.

"It would definitely be different, and it would be fun too. It would be hard-hitting, there's no doubt about that. I guarantee you that it would be hard-hitting. So yeah, how about Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania?"

This, of course, assumes McIntyre holds onto the championship for a full year into WrestleMania 37 season. His reign has shown no signs of slowing down, and it's unlikely he'll end his current program with Dolph Ziggler by dropping the strap.

If we get to Rumble season and McIntyre is still champ, a Styles matchup could be a showstopper.