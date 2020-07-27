Seahawks' Russell Wilson 'Does More for His Team Than Anybody,' Per NFL HC

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL by those who see him on a consistent basis.

"I think he does more for his team than anybody, with a bad set of cards," a head coach said, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

A poll of 50 coaches and evaluators listed Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs passer Patrick Mahomes as the only unanimous "Tier 1" quarterbacks in the NFL.

Wilson has earned six Pro Bowl selections in eight years in the NFL, but he continues to improve and is coming off an impressive season with 4,110 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions.

He led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record despite a defense that ranked 22nd in the NFL in points allowed and 26th in total yards allowed. Seattle also had a top-10 offense even though Wilson was the only Pro Bowl selection on that side of the ball.

It was enough for Wilson to earn a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, earning three votes ahead of MVP Lamar Jackson.

This type of production in a run-heavy attack (third-most rushing attempts in the league) begs the question of what he could do in a better system.

"If Wilson was playing in Kansas City, people would be calling him the best quarterback in the NFL, and if Mahomes was in Seattle, they would be saying, 'God, this guy is really good, but you wish they would give him a chance early in games,'" an offensive coordinator said.

With the same head coach (Pete Carroll) and offensive coordinator (Brian Schottenheimer) as the past two years, it's unlikely we'll see Wilson unleashed anytime soon.