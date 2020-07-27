Report: Alex Smith to Start Training Camp on PUP List Amid Leg Injury Rehab

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Alex Smith took his physical with the Washington Football Team on Monday and reportedly will start training camp on the active/PUP list, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

That will allow Washington "to preserve their options and let him ramp up." Pelissero added it's "remarkable he's even made it this far. Still a process, but this is a big step."

Smith, 36, fractured both his tibia and fibula in 2018, not only leaving his NFL career in jeopardy but also his life. After having surgery, Smith broke out in a fever and had both sepsis (the body's extreme reaction to infection) and necrotizing fasciitis (a flesh-eating bacteria). There was also a fear that Smith could lose his leg entirely.

But doctors saved both his leg and his life, and he was medically cleared by his surgical team to resume football activities last week.

Smith spoke to ESPN's Stephania Bell on Friday about receiving that news:

"Everyone was in agreement that my bone was in a really good place. I had healed a lot. They said that given the combination of the rod and where I was with the healing process, I had zero limitations and could even resume some football activities.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn't restrict me from doing anything—I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted—then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn't know if I would ever hear those words."

People around the NFL community were in awe of Smith's comeback:

In Washington, Smith will likely serve as Dwayne Haskins' backup if he's able to make a full return to football. For now, he's focused on practising.

"For me, all eyes are on practice," he said. "That's the next step. I have to go prove to myself and certainly to everybody else that I can go practice."