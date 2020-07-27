Damian Lillard Songs to Debut Exclusively in NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Not only is Damian Lillard the cover athlete for the current-gen version of NBA 2K21, he's also part of the soundtrack.

NBA 2K announced the 52-song soundtrack for this year's game Monday, which features two previously unreleased songs by Lillard's rap alter ego, Dame D.O.L.L.A.

“To be on the cover alone is a big deal to me, but to be on the cover and also have my music be a part of the game is a huge accomplishment as well," the 30-year-old said. "Personally, I've been introduced to new artists, songs and genres that I might hear on the radio, but I heard it first on NBA 2K."

In addition to Lillard, the soundtrack also includes songs by The Weeknd ("Blinding Lights"), Roddy Ricch ("Gods Eyes") and Lil Baby ("Sum 2 Prove"). For those who have been paying attention to NBA bubble life, Lou Williams' good friend Jack Harlow's hit "WHATS POPPIN" will also be part of the soundtrack.

2K plans to continue adding tracks over the lifespan of the game to create "one of the largest soundtracks ever in a sports video game."

The next-gen version of the game, featuring Zion Williamson on the cover, will have 202 tracks upon its release.