Report: Lakers 'Likely' Won't Have Issue Re-Signing Anthony Davis Due to TV Deal

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of NBA teams financially—especially if the league plays without fans in 2020-21—but the Los Angeles Lakers should still be able to re-sign Anthony Davis to a max deal without issues, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Lakers reportedly have a local television deal worth $200 million and a national television share of $100 million, providing enough revenue to bring back Davis even without income from ticket sales.

