Report: Lakers 'Likely' Won't Have Issue Re-Signing Anthony Davis Due to TV Deal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. Davis left his teamâ€™s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, July 25, 2020, after being poked in the right eye and is listed as day-to-day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has affected a lot of NBA teams financially—especially if the league plays without fans in 2020-21—but the Los Angeles Lakers should still be able to re-sign Anthony Davis to a max deal without issues, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

The Lakers reportedly have a local television deal worth $200 million and a national television share of $100 million, providing enough revenue to bring back Davis even without income from ticket sales.

          

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

