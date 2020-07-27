Anonymous NBA Owner Says 'I May Lose $50M Next Season,' Reveals 3 Options

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Two men sit amongst empty seats before a first-round NBA playoff basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If the NBA plays with empty arenas in 2020-21 to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, owners around the league could be forced to make significant adjustments.

"I don't know what will happen, but I may lose $50 million next season," one owner told Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "If that happens, I have three options: I could borrow the money, I could sell part of the team or I could do a cash call and me and my partners would have to write checks."

Per Windhorst, many teams make $1-2 million per home game during the regular season, while the Golden State Warriors can make over $5 million for some games at the Chase Center.

Owners have already been making adjustments in order to handle the losses, with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert attempting to generate more revenue in their other enterprises.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are officially for sale.

There are other ways to save money through NBA financing, including trading high-priced players to slash payroll or selling draft picks.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

One team executive predicted first-round picks could be for sale this year, a transaction that hasn't occurred since 2013.

With the league projected to lose $1 billion in revenue because of the coronavirus, per Windhorst, it's clear a lot of organizations will have to make adjustments.

Related

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Irving is supplementing income for WNBA players who choose to opt out of season (AP)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Adam Silver thinks the NBA restart is ‘going very well’: ‘Cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track’ (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Hottest Designer in Sports Makes Art

    The sky is the limit for Oliver Rogers who is dressing Zion, SGA, Kyrie and some of the biggest names in football and music

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hottest Designer in Sports Makes Art

    Ruth Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Reason Every Contender Can Win the Title

    @AndrewDBailey looks at every NBA contender's key to a championship 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Reason Every Contender Can Win the Title

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report