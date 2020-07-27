Anonymous NBA Owner Says 'I May Lose $50M Next Season,' Reveals 3 Options

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If the NBA plays with empty arenas in 2020-21 to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, owners around the league could be forced to make significant adjustments.

"I don't know what will happen, but I may lose $50 million next season," one owner told Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "If that happens, I have three options: I could borrow the money, I could sell part of the team or I could do a cash call and me and my partners would have to write checks."

Per Windhorst, many teams make $1-2 million per home game during the regular season, while the Golden State Warriors can make over $5 million for some games at the Chase Center.

Owners have already been making adjustments in order to handle the losses, with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert attempting to generate more revenue in their other enterprises.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are officially for sale.

There are other ways to save money through NBA financing, including trading high-priced players to slash payroll or selling draft picks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One team executive predicted first-round picks could be for sale this year, a transaction that hasn't occurred since 2013.

With the league projected to lose $1 billion in revenue because of the coronavirus, per Windhorst, it's clear a lot of organizations will have to make adjustments.