Josh Gordon Signs 1-Year Contract with Seahawks While Awaiting Reinstatement

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has signed a contract to return to the Seattle Seahawks, according to his agent, David Canter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it's a one-year deal that could eclipse $1 million.

The receiver is still waiting to be reinstated by the league, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gordon played five games with Seattle during the 2019 campaign after the NFC West team claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots in November. He was inconsistent during his 11 games with Seattle and New England, finishing with 27 catches for 426 yards and one touchdown.

His season was cut short in December when the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. It was his fifth ban in eight years, underscoring his inability to stay on the field following a breakout 2013 campaign.

Gordon's lawyer, Adam Kenner, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the latest suspension came when the receiver had a "lapse" following the death of his brother.

The Baylor product appeared destined for stardom in 2013 as a member of the Cleveland Browns when he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards and made nine touchdown catches.

However, he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of the suspensions. He also played just five games in 2014 and five games again in 2017.

Despite not consistently remaining on the field, Gordon has continued to attract teams a number of years removed from his 2013 effort. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in May that every team in the league would have the opportunity to sign him if he was reinstated because he played enough games to become an unrestricted free agent.

Florio also reported the 29-year-old was working toward reinstatement at the time, was "doing well" and "working out," and was targeting the start of training camp.

Gordon showed enough during his time in Seattle to convince the Seahawks to sign him again for the 2020 season.

Opposing defenses have to account for Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Greg Olsen in the passing game and Chris Carson in the running game, so Gordon likely won't see many double-teams come his way as he strives to return to the form he displayed in 2013.

Russell Wilson is on the short list of quarterbacks who can help him find that form, especially when he faces single coverage.