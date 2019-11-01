Josh Gordon Reportedly Claimed by Seahawks After Being Released off Patriots IR

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Josh Gordon's latest return to the NFL will happen with the Seattle Seahawks.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks claimed the star wide receiver off waivers from the New England Patriots.

Through six games with the Patriots this season, the All-Pro receiver had 287 yards and one touchdown on 20 catches.

Gordon was made available when the Patriots released him off injured reserve Oct. 31, which was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon was placed on IR under a "minor injury designation" that required his release from the team once healthy, per Katie McInerney of the Boston Globe.

Gordon had suffered a knee injury while attempting a tackle during New England's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.

"Josh Gordon will now go on waivers," Schefter added. "He's hoping to land in a good, supportive situation."

The Pats decided to wait until the NFL's Oct. 29 trade deadline came and went before releasing Gordon, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, "subjecting him to waivers ... to keep him from contenders."

ESPN's Field Yates outlined the waiver-wire order, which is based on teams' records just like the draft:

Gordon's two seasons in New England were stop-and-go. In 2018, the Cleveland Browns traded the 28-year-old to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Gordon played in 11 games as a Patriot and caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns before receiving an indefinite suspension from the NFL for "violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy" in December.

In August, Gordon received a conditional reinstatement from the league. He posted a statement afterward that said, in part, he "will not be discussing the details of my past" moving forward:

Gordon's rookie campaign in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns remains the only season in which he has played all 16 games. When on the field, though, the Pro Bowler has tallied 4,113 yards and 20 touchdowns on 240 catches across 58 games (55 starts). That includes leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards during 14 games in 2013.

With the Seahawks, Gordon can focus on football again. This is an ideal landing spot for the deep threat, who will have Russell Wilson throwing him passes as Seattle looks to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.