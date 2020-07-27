Worst Booking Decisions in Recent WWE SummerSlam History

6 of 10

After months of clawing her way to the Raw Women's Championship, Sasha Banks realized her childhood dream by defeating Charlotte Flair on the July 25, 2016, episode of Raw.

The moment was everything fans had hoped it would be, and her celebration in the crowd seemed to cement her status as the new face of women's wrestling in WWE.

As we have learned in the years since, though, it's best never to assume Flair is out of the title picture.

At SummerSlam, just 27 days after she won the title, Banks lost it to The Queen in another stellar match between the two.

Less than a month after Banks' emotional championship victory, she dropped the gold to Flair for no plausible reason other than WWE's desire to set up rematches.

And therein lies the problem.

WWE has a tendency to sacrifice credibility and championship legitimacy in the name of advancing storylines because it does not know any better way to propel a program without going overboard (for example, An Eye for an Eye).

Banks should have reigned as champion all the way through the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where she could have dropped it back to Flair in the main event. It would have had more meaning, and the match could have doubled as The Queen's last-gasp effort to regain the title.

Those in power did not see it that way, beginning the padding of Flair's resume far earlier in her career than most remember.