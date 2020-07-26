Video: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Brothers Play Uno with Rachel Nichols

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, second left, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 poses with his brothers Thanasis, left, Kostas,second right, and Alex, right, during the presentation of his new shoe, in Zappeion hall, Athens, on Friday, June 28, 2019. Antetokounmpo is in Greece to attend a 3x3 baseball tournament which he sponsors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

The NBA restart taking place in a bubble has separated a lot of players from their families, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has benefitted from spending time with his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas.

The Milwaukee Bucks star discussed the situation with ESPN's Rachel Nichols over a game of Uno with his brothers:

"Going through this pandemic, it was really tough for everybody, but one positive that came out of this was we had the chance to be together for two-and-a-half months," Giannis said of his brothers. 

While Giannis and Thanasis play together in Milwaukee, Kostas is on the Los Angeles Lakers. This usually keeps them apart during the regular season, but both teams are staying in the Grand Destino hotel for the restart.

Giannis joked the three of them should have a television show during their time in the bubble.

