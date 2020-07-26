Report: NBA's Non-Bubble Teams 'Likely' to Have Minicamp in Mid-August

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The NBA will reportedly "likely" hold minicamps in mid-August for the "Delete 8," referring to the eight teams that didn't earn an invite to the league's restart in the Orlando bubble, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer previously reported the league will allow the eight teams to host a week of practice at their own facility and then two weeks in group workouts.

The players association is reportedly concerned about the health risks of a minicamp, but the voluntary camps could follow similar protocols to that of Orlando. The league was initially planning a second bubble in Chicago, but the location has not been finalized.

Though not all players will want to participate in an event with no postseason implications, it could help these teams that will have almost a nine-month gap between competitive games.

The 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus in March and the 2020-21 season isn't scheduled to begin until December.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego said his team is at a competitive disadvantage for next year without the ability to practice.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing," Borrego said, per Bonnell.

A team like the New York Knicks could also benefit after adding Tom Thibodeau as the head coach, providing an early chance for players to work under the new leadership.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young also wants to play in some capacity:

The Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves would also be involved in these camps.