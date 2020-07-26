Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Says Kneeling Shows 'We're Still in This Fight'

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will continue to kneel during the national anthem this season as a protest against racial injustice.

"To show that we're still in this fight," Stanton explained Saturday, per Gabe Lacques of USA Today. "We have to keep the movement moving forward.

"For basic human rights in America. For equality. For all of us to have a fair shake."

Stanton and teammate Aaron Hicks both took a knee during the national anthem before the Yankees' second game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday:

This was separate from the Opening Day demonstration, with players on both teams kneeling before the anthem.

