Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Says Kneeling Shows 'We're Still in This Fight'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25) stands as DJ LeMahieu (26) touches Aaron Hicks (31) and Giancarlo Stanton (27) as they kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will continue to kneel during the national anthem this season as a protest against racial injustice.

"To show that we're still in this fight," Stanton explained Saturday, per Gabe Lacques of USA Today. "We have to keep the movement moving forward.

"For basic human rights in America. For equality. For all of us to have a fair shake." 

Stanton and teammate Aaron Hicks both took a knee during the national anthem before the Yankees' second game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday:

This was separate from the Opening Day demonstration, with players on both teams kneeling before the anthem.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

